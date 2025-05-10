Coroner reveals Jeff Sperbeck, John Elway’s former agent, cause of death following golf cart fall

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeff Sperbeck, the longtime agent, business partner and friend of John Elway, died after he was involved in a serious incident involving a golf cart. Sperbeck was 62.

Elway, a former Denver Broncos quarterback, was reportedly driving the motorized vehicle at the time of the deadly accident.

The Riverside County (California) coroner confirmed that Sperbeck died on April 30 at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California. The injury had occurred four days earlier in nearby La Quinta.

On Friday, the coroner’s office ruled Sperbeck’s death accidental and said he had died as a result of blunt head trauma.

“The Cause of Death is ‘Blunt Head Trauma,’ and the Manner of Death is ‘Accident,’ and the Mode of Death (How the injury occurred) is ‘Passenger fell from golf cart.’” the coroner’s bureau said in the statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

The statement added that the injury occurred when the “passenger fell from” the golf cart.

Last week, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco made it clear that investigators had found “nothing” to suggest that criminal activity had taken place during the incident. “This appears to be a horrific accident,” Bianco told the Post, noting that “a couple” of the people involved in the incident “happen to be very high-profile celebrities,” Bianco told the Denver Post.

“And that makes this more of an issue than it probably should be,” Bianco said at the time, noting that his department had received a “massive media inquiry” after the news broke. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure that this is what it appears to be, and just an accident,” he added.

Elway released a statement on April 30 saying he was left “heartbroken.”

“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck,” Elway said in a statement, via ESPN. “There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me. “

Elway won two Super Bowls with the Broncos and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

