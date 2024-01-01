Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb hit with random drug test after breaking franchise marks

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb put together an incredible game during the team’s 20-19 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday, setting two franchise records.

Lamb had 13 catches for 227 yards and started the scoring for Dallas in the first quarter with a 92-yard touchdown catch from Dak Prescott.

Lamb has now tallied 122 catches for 1,651 yards and 10 touchdowns this season with one game left on the schedule. He passed Michael Irvin for the most catches and receiving yards in a season. Irvin had 111 for 1,603 yards in 1995.

He then posted on his Instagram Stories that he was chosen for a random drug test.

“Waste no time huh? @nfl,” Lamb wrote on his Stories.

“Remarkable,” Prescott said of Lamb, via the team’s website. “That’s who CeeDee Lamb is. Tonight, what a great opportunity for him to have the game that he had – understanding that it was coming in this game with records on the line – and I wasn’t aware about them until you guys told me, but I assured you he’d get that.

“The yards, yards after catch, getting open after the 2.3 [seconds], beating man coverage, getting into the right spots in zones, he can do it all.”

Prescott added that it was “only the beginning.”

“I told you I’d enjoy it more if we won…. It’s a surreal moment for me,” Lamb added. “Shout out to my guys, we continue to work, continue to build and continue to grow. I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without them. We’re looking forward to keeping it going.”