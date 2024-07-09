Cowboys’ Dak Prescott downplays concerns about foot after walking boot pic emerges

Dak Prescott raised eyebrows among Dallas Cowboys fans last week when he was seen in a walking boot around his ankle with only months to go before Week 1 of the 2024 season.

With Prescott only under contract for one more season, the national spotlight is certainly going to be on him no matter what he is doing. Prescott talked to reporters on Tuesday and downplayed the boot, saying he was not injured and that his ankle was just sore.

“Honestly, I’m getting older. It’s the same ankle that I snapped and had a nasty surgery on four years ago,” he said, via The Athletic. “Couple of hard days of training and, you know, you get a little sore, and you’re going on a fishing trip, and you want to protect it and make sure that things don’t get worse.

“Literally, it’s absolutely nothing. People are reaching, trying to make things that they aren’t. I’m getting older. Have to take care of my body. Have to be smart. If I can take precautions and lessening something by putting on a boot, I’m gonna do it. So, sorry that it caused such a whirlwind.”

Prescott is coming off of an MVP-caliber season in 2023 in which he led the NFL in touchdown passes (36) and finished with 4,516 passing yards.

However, concerns have been expressed over whether the Cowboys will re-sign Prescott to a long-term deal. The Prescott negotiations are just one of the things Dallas has on its to-do list. CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons extensions are also on the list.

Prescott said there had been conversations about an extension and expressed optimism something would get done, but he will leave all of that to his agent.

