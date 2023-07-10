Cowboys’ Dak Prescott entering 8th NFL season with ‘sense of urgency’

Dak Prescott is set to begin his eighth season with the Dallas Cowboys and is still in search of his first Super Bowl ring and the organization’s first since the 1995 season.

Coming off a season when he missed five games due to injury, Prescott said on the team’s website he can feel the urgency to win going into the 2023 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“One thousand percent,” he said on Saturday. “Just understanding injuries and what I’ve been throughout my career and understanding that you don’t have forever to play this game. I’m blessed for every moment that I get. Just trying to take it with a sense of urgency.”

Turning 30 later this month is also giving him more of the “old guy” feeling. He is one of the more experienced guys on the roster – only a few years behind offensive tackle Tyron Smith, punter Bryan Anger and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

“I’ve always felt older I guess. Just being 30 doesn’t necessarily bother me,” Prescott added. “Knowing that I am the old guy, going into Year 8, seeing some of the young guys, some of the rookies and seeing the difference in eight years. It’s fun and challenging at times, knowing that I stay connected and stay in the now with what’s cool and whatnot.

NFL STAR DEANDRE HOPKINS IN NO RUSH TO SIGN WITH NEW TEAM AS TRAINING CAMP LOOMS: REPORT

“But this game is beautiful. It doesn’t matter how old you are because you play this game like a kid.”

Dallas was 12-5 last season and finished second in the NFC East. Prescott had 2,860 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes n 12 games.

The Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the playoffs but fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas gave Prescott another target in the offseason with a trade for Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans. The team also signed running back Ronald Jones II to fill in the gap left by the departure of Ezekiel Elliott.