Cowboys’ Dak Prescott says he could ‘definitely’ play ‘today’ as he recovers from hamstring injury
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is ready to roll.
Prescott, 31, said he would suit up for a game right now as he recovers from a season-ending hamstring injury.
“If I had to play a game today, I definitely could do that,” Prescott said via ESPN on Friday. “It’s about moving forward healthy to make sure I can play 17 times, 20 (games)– whatever we get to when the time’s right.”
Prescott sustained a partial avulsion, meaning the hamstring tendon partially tore off the bone during the Cowboys’ Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He underwent surgery on the hamstring in November.
“I’m getting close to where I want to be. I don’t want to put a percentage on it,” Prescott said. “I know we’ve got team activities coming up, imagine myself being involved in some sort, if not all.
“Then again, I just understand my age, what I’ve had, what I’ve went through, it’s about being my best in the fall. So I’m not rushing anything, but I’m where I want to be.”
Prescott started eight games for the Cowboys last season, and they went 3 for 5 in his starts. He completed nearly 65% of his passes for 1978 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
The three-time Pro Bowler threw nearly as many interceptions last season (8) as he did the year before (9) despite only playing in eight games.
The Cowboys signed Prescott to a four-year, $240 million contract prior to the season beginning last year, which made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.
