Cowboys’ Dak Prescott says notion that Mike McCarthy’s job is in jeopardy is ‘comical’

It seems like Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy’s seat is hotter than ever.

But don’t tell that to Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys quarterback is scoffing at any doubt about McCarthy’s job status.

“It’s comical in a sense,” Prescott said, via ESPN. “First, what back to back 12 wins [seasons] in y’all tell me how long, and we’re talking about a guy’s job in jeopardy? That shows you when you play for this organization what comes with it, and that’s why it’s important to create these walls around us, create this safe place in our locker room and understanding what matters is the men that go out there and get in between the lines and put the work in throughout the week for us to go out and win.”

McCarthy joined the Cowboys before the 2020 season. After Dallas went 6-10 that year (mostly without Prescott), the Cowboys won the NFC East last season and earned a wild card berth this season.

Last year’s season ended, though, with a quarterback draw, and the Cowboys were unable to stop the clock in time for one more play. McCarthy’s clock management and play-calling have been deemed questionable for much of his Cowboys tenure, as well as his days coaching the Green Bay Packers.

McCarthy won Super Bowl XLV with Green Bay, a franchise where he coached for 13 seasons.

The Cowboys are slight favorites against the Buccaneers for their wild-card match-up in Tampa Bay. Dallas finished 12-5 but are on the road, since Tampa Bay won the NFC South at 8-9.