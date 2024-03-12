Cowboys’ Dak Prescott sues woman who accused him of sex assault, alleges $100M extortion plot

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott on Monday filed a lawsuit against a woman who accused him of sexual assault and demanded money to stay quiet about the allegation.

Prescott said in the lawsuit that lawyers for the female accuser sent a letter to him in January demanding $100 million to stay quiet about the accusations, FOX 4 reported, citing court documents. The woman claimed Prescott sexually assaulted her in 2017 after his first season in Dallas.

The 30-year-old quarterback filed a countersuit against the woman for $1 million, and his lawyers denied the claims.

“Mr. Prescott — a new father to a baby girl — has great empathy for survivors of sexual assault,” Prescott’s attorney Levi McCathern said in a statement, via ESPN. “He fervently believes that all perpetrators of such crimes should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

“To be clear, Mr. Prescott has never engaged in any nonconsensual, sexual conduct with anyone. Lies hurt. Especially, malicious lies. We will not allow the defendant and her legal team to profit from this attempt to extort millions from Mr. Prescott.”

Bethel Zehaie told WFAA-TV in a statement that Prescott acknowledged being with the woman on the night of the alleged assault.

“In our initial conversations with his lawyer Levi, he adamantly denied knowing our client,” she told the station. “In our next conversation just a week or so later, not only did he confirm knowing (the woman) but also confirmed that he was with her the same night she was sexually assaulted. Not one time prior to this lawsuit being filed did he deny this incident.

“We stand by the truth. Dak and his lawyers are trying to be bullies and play hardball and victim blame. We are not afraid of the truth. (The woman) has had to attend therapy and endure trauma because of the sexual assault. This young lady was in absolute tears in my office. Dak needs to be held accountable for his behavior. We are not afraid of him or his legal team.”

If Prescott wins his countersuit, he plans on donating any supplemental relief to the Joyful Heart Foundation or another similar organization.

