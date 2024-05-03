Cowboys’ Dak Prescott will not face charges in 2017 alleged assault case: report

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will not face any charges in connection to an investigation into an alleged assault that took place in 2017 after police said they found insufficient evidence to support that a crime had taken place, according to a report.

Prescott, 30, was accused earlier this year of assaulting a woman in the back of a vehicle in a strip club parking lot back in February 2017.

According to The Associated Press, attorneys representing the woman sent a letter to Prescott in January requesting $100 million in exchange for her silence, including that she would not pursue criminal charges in connection with the alleged assault.

But Prescott instead filed an extortion lawsuit in Collin County, north of Dallas, against the woman in March.

“Sexual assault is a despicable crime that no person should ever endure,” the lawsuit read. “Defendants’ false claims in this regard undermine the courage of actual sexual assault survivors everywhere as well as the legitimacy of the horrific traumas they have endured.”

The woman then filed a countersuit and criminal charges, prompting the police investigation.

But a police official told The Dallas Morning News on Thursday that investigators had found “insufficient evidence” to support the case.

“I want to thank the Dallas Police Department and Dallas County District Attorneys’ office for their thorough investigation of the allegations against Dak Prescott,” Prescott’s attorney Levi McCathern told the outlet. “As we knew they would, they found nothing in their extensive exploration of the facts that would support a criminal prosecution. We are confident that at the end of law enforcement’s investigation into the extortion case that they will find the accuser and her attorneys just as guilty as Dak is innocent.”

“As I have said from the beginning, Dak is a great football player, and an even better human. He would never assault any woman. These false accusations were brought up seven years after the alleged events for one reason and one reason only: to line the pockets of the accuser and her attorneys. Their behavior is an affront to all the true survivors of sexual assault.”

Attorneys for the woman have said they will continue to move forward with their counterclaim. According to ESPN, they filed a motion on Monday to have Prescott’s lawsuit dismissed.

