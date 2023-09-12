Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence feels dominance over Giants ‘put the league on notice’

The Dallas Cowboys completely demolished the New York Giants on Sunday night, and the defense really showed out in the 40-0 win, holding their NFC East rival to just 171 total yards of offense.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said Dallas’ big win was a message to the rest of the NFL.

“I definitely feel like we put the league on notice,” he said, via the team’s website. “We’re for real, we’re coming.”

Lawrence lauded defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s defensive approach for helping put the Giants into a bind. Daniel Jones had 104 passing yards on 15 completions and threw two interceptions. The Giants ran for a total of 108 yards with Saquon Barkley leading the charge with 51 yards on the ground.

New York had three turnovers on the night.

“Shoutout to DQ,” Lawrence said. “Dan’s doing a great job of leading us and putting us in a position to make plays. He’s our fearless leader and we respect him.”

Lawrence had one tackle – a sack – in the win. He also had a QB hit.

Dallas got to Jones seven times. Osa Odigihizuwa and Dorance Armstrong had two sacks each. Micah Parsons and Chauncey Golston joined Lawrence with a sack each. Defensive back DaRon Bland had a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown.

“If y’all feel like a statement was made, go ahead and put that on the front page with big bold letters,” Lawrence added.

Dallas’ offense was driven by the running backs in the pouring rain in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Tony Pollard had two rushing touchdowns and KaVontae Turpin had one more.

Additionally, Noah Igbinoghene returned a blocked field goal kick for a touchdown in the first quarter.

If Dallas plays an all-around game like this for 17 more weeks, they are really going to be a force to be reckoned with in the NFL.