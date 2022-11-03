Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott teases Thanksgiving throwback uniforms

As is Thanksgiving tradition, the Dallas Cowboys will be playing on their home turf, this time against an NFC East rival in the New York Giants. And it looks like the Cowboys have a little surprise for the game, accordng to Ezekiel Elliott’s Instagram story.

Elliott posted what looks to be a throwback Cowboys white helmet with the blue star and blue stripe down the center, which will be worn by players on the holiday.

The helmet is just the beginning of the throwback look for the Cowboys, who announced in July they would be wearing alternate uniforms for this game.

“We’re beyond excited to bring back our throwback helmets this season,” Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones said at the time. “The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we’re thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again.”

This uniform is a tribute to the Cowboys’ 1960 inaugural season, when they wore the white helmet with a jersey that had a navy base with white numbers combined with white sleeves and a navy star on each shoulder.

Thanksgiving Day football for Dallas has been a thing since 1966, when GM Tex Schramm thought it would be a good idea to follow the lead of the Detroit Lions.

Nationally televised games meant more people watching his Cowboys, so why not have them play when everyone is digging into their Thanksgiving meals?

Only in 1975 and 1977 did the Cowboys take a backseat on Thanksgiving, when the St. Louis Cardinals were awarded those games to promote the team.

As is customary, the Lions will play the early Thanksgiving Day game followed by the Cowboys in the late afternoon.

It will be a matchup the Cowboys have already won this season, beating the Giants in Week 3 at MetLife Stadium on “Monday Night Football,” 23-16, behind Cooper Rush at quarterback and a stingy defense.

The Cowboys and Giants are both 6-2, and Dallas is in second place in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles due to its victory over New York.