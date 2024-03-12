Cowboys face scrutiny for lack of moves as free agency despite Jerry Jones being ‘all-in’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones told reporters at the Senior Bowl earlier this year the team was “all-in” this offseason, which piqued fans’ interest in what the team was going to do in free agency.

Jones later clarified during the NFL Scouting Combine that the definition of “all-in” may be different in his vocabulary than others. He explained it was all about thinking and coaching differently when it came to their players, free agency and the draft itself, according to ESPN.

Over the last couple of days, Cowboys fans saw Chris Jones re-sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, Saquon Barkley reportedly agree to a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles and a whole host of other top talent make deals and end their free agency early.

Instead, Dallas fans saw running back Tony Pollard agree to a deal with the Tennessee Titans and defensive end Dorance Armstrong and center Tyler Biadasz leave for the Washington Commanders, according to multiple reports. Cowboys fans did not appear to be too happy.

“I do not like the sound of this and it damn sure feel like it won’t be a winning season unless they get some proven vets in the building,” Bryant wrote in response to a report the Cowboys were unlikely to pursue Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler or other top running backs.

Marcus Spears, a former Cowboys defensive end who is an analyst for ESPN, wrote on X, “All In” with a few cry-laughing emojis.

Jordan Tucker, a sports radio host in Kansas City, Missouri, wrote “Being a cowboys fan during FA is like seeing all your classmates get PS5’s for Christmas.

“And we get the ‘mama aint got it right now but soon as I get my taxes in April im gonna get you that game you want ok’ … but she’ll take you to walmart so you can look at the display,” he added.

It is unclear how the Cowboys will handle free agency as the second day of the contract negotiating window begins.

