Cowboys’ George Pickens blames alleged viral remarks about Steelers on AI

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens blamed artificial intelligence for critical comments of his old team that surfaced on social media over the weekend.

A screenshot of the alleged comments from a post on Instagram spread over X on Sunday. The remarks took a shot at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ organization, calling them the “cheapest,” and pointing out the team has traded other wide receivers before they could negotiate a new deal with them.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Pickens pushed back on the remarks in a post on his own Instagram Stories, which has since been deleted.

“Literally on a plane,” his message read. “No service. Just landed and seen straight lies from Pitt fans. Stop with AI trying to make a story. I’m happy for everything the Steel City did for me. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there.”

SHEDEUR SANDERS ‘THANKFUL’ AFTER GOING THROUGH BROWNS’ ROOKIE MINICAMP

He was a source of consternation for the Steelers toward the end of his run. He argued with fans, fought a Cleveland Browns player and was called out by Mike Tomlin for multiple infractions during a game. He also congratulated Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in front of Netflix broadcast cameras in an odd moment following Pittsburgh’s Christmas Day loss.

He had 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games for the Steelers in 2024.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan talked about the move on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I wouldn’t use the word disappointment,” he said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We had three years with George. We had some exciting times. It was just time. The fresh start for both sides was the right thing.”