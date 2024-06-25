Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy ‘getting fed up’ with owner Jerry Jones: report

The big storyline heading into the 2024 NFL season is what will happen with head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott, who are both in contract years with the organization.

For McCarthy, he did enough last season to show ownership that they should see through the final year of his deal despite yet another letdown in the playoffs.

But a new report has stated McCarthy being “fed up” with Jerry Jones and others in the front office.

“He’s doing it the best he can,” an ex-Cowboys personnel member told Go Long’s Tyler Dunne. “Some of the people I’ve talked to have said that he’s getting fed up with it a little bit.”

The personnel man also noted feeling bad for Prescott because of how the organizational chart has been in Dallas.

“It’s hard. I feel bad for Dak. I think Dak’s a really good quarterback who is capable of taking a team to the Super Bowl. He’s got to overcome a lot of things.”

Cowboys fans have seen their team go to the playoffs in each of the last three seasons with McCarthy as head coach and Prescott leading the charge on offense. However, the furthest they went was the divisional round two seasons ago, which ended in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Last season, despite another 12-5 record — that’s been Dallas’ record each year since 2021 — the Cowboys flopped in the Wild Card Round against the Green Bay Packers at home. Another NFC East division title wasted for the Cowboys.

But this offseason has found them in a bit of limbo, as Prescott was not extended, and Jones let running back Tony Pollard go to the Tennessee Titans, as well as center Tyler Biadasz moving to the Washington Commanders in division via free agency.

The report also adds that “current players are more concerned about Jerry Jones than their own head coach,” which never makes for a good environment in the locker room.

“So, that means you can get a talented team like they’ve had, but they’re going to underachieve when the coaches can’t influence the players the way they need to.”

The Cowboys didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the reported matter.

The Cowboys still possess a talented roster that can get them back into the postseason with a chance to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy. That’s all Jones and the entire organization has dreamed of since 1995 — the last time they won the Super Bowl.

But, if the Cowboys hit a rough patch this season, especially with McCarthy not having a contract extension on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if there is any internal turmoil in Dallas with Jones itching to get his hands on more hardware soon.

