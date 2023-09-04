Cowboys ink undrafted free-agent offensive lineman to massive $86.6M extension: report

The Dallas Cowboys continue to spend money before the start of the regular season, this time signing right tackle Terence Steele to a massive five-year, $86.6 million extension, per ESPN.

The reported maximum value of the contract is $91.8 million, with $50 million guaranteed.

Steele has been a remarkable story for the Cowboys since joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2020. Despite not being drafted, Steele was thrown into the fire at right tackle during his rookie season, starting 14 of the 16 games in which he suited up.

Steele struggled at the onset, but he quickly became a dependable option for the Cowboys at right tackle. He also showed the ability to move to left tackle in 2021 when Tyron Smith got injured.

The 26-year-old is coming off a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 13 against the Houston Texans during the 2022 campaign. However, this deal clearly shows the Cowboys’ thoughts about his upside moving forward. Steele also didn’t miss any training camp time, being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list before it began.

Last season, Steele showcased his tremendous abilities as a pass blocker, allowing just a single sack on that side on 439 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Steele joins fellow offensive lineman Zack Martin with a new contact as they enter the new season, with the right guard reworking his deal to make a guaranteed $36 million over the next two seasons.

Smith is someone who is looking for his next deal, too, as he enters the final year of his eight-year, $97.6 million deal with Dallas. Smith turns 33 in December.

Owner Jerry Jones has also written checks for defenders, inking star cornerback Trevon Diggs to a five-year, $97 million deal. The Cowboys also signed veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore while safeties Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker received contract extensions.

But many believe Jones isn’t done yet as quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are due for extensions; Micah Parsons also might be wanting some guaranteed millions soon if he continues to play at an elite level in his third season on their defensive line.