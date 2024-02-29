Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ordered to take DNA test in ongoing paternity case

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A Texas judge on Wednesday upheld a ruling ordering Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones to take a paternity test to determine whether he’s the biological father of a 27-year-old woman.

Dallas County Judge Sandra Jackson made the initial ruling on Feb. 19. Attorneys for Jones and Alexandra Davis, the woman suing the NFL executive, made their cases, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Attorney Kris Hayes touted the ruling in an interview with the paper.

“Alex is in a position where she really no longer has to hide her truth or live under the thumb of fear and maybe she’s going to finally get some peace and we hope other families will have that same benefit from the judge following the law,” Hayes said.

Jones’ lawyers argued in the hearing that the man who was married to Cynthia Davis at the time was the presumed father of the woman, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Jones has denied being the father of Davis.

Davis filed her initial lawsuit against Jones on March 3, 2022. She alleged that her mother, Cynthia Davis, had a relationship with Jones in the late ’90s in which they conceived her. Davis sought a DNA test to prove that Jones was her father after initially suing, and later dropping it, to have a judge declare she wasn’t bound by a financial settlement between him and her mother, according to the paper.

A judge ordered Jones take a paternity test in December 2022 but his lawyers appealed.

Davis also refiled a defamation lawsuit against Jones this past November, accusing him and two of his associates of concocting a plan to label her “an extortionist.”

She was able to refile the complaint based on statements made in a March 2022 ESPN story, ABC News reported last year. The complaint said Jones’ attorney, Donald P. Jack, and Jim Wilkinson, a communications consultant for the Jones family, falsely accused Davis of “being an extortionist and portrayed Plaintiff as attempting to ‘shakedown’ Defendant Jones.”

The case was originally dismissed because the judge said alleged defamatory statements about Davis in ESPN articles were either true or “not defamatory.”

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report.