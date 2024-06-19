Cowboys legend Michael Irvin reveals wife, 58, has early-onset Alzheimer’s

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin revealed this week that his wife of 34 years, Sandy, has Alzheimer’s disease.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer, 58, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that his wife, also 58, has been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s and that she’s been dealing with the disease for five or six years.

Irvin told the outlet that his wife, who now requires round-the-clock care and a live-in caretaker, will remain in the family home.

“If anyone has earned the right to stay in her house, MY WIFE HAS!!!,” he said in a text to the Star-Telegram. “That I shall honor. No matter what it takes.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, early-onset Alzheimer’s (also known as younger-onset) impacts people younger than 65, and symptoms can develop as young as 30.

The couple began dating during his college football days at Miami and will celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary later this month, according ProFootballTalk.

In a post on Instagram celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary, Irvin said “Thank God for 33yrs of marriage and 38yrs total with the greatest BLESSING and GIFT he has ever BESTOWED on me.”

