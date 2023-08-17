Cowboys’ Micah Parsons appears to throw punch during melee at training camp practice

As training camp winds down across the NFL, emotions are still running high, especially among some Dallas Cowboys players.

During Wednesday’s practice in Oxnard, California, Micah Parsons got into a heated scuffle with Tyler Biadasz. The star linebacker appeared to throw some punches at the Dallas offensive lineman during the Cowboys’ padded practice.

Biadasz was involved in another incident at practice when he and defensive lineman Sam Williams began to tussle.

Williams and Brock Hoffman got into a scuffle during a drill. Biadasz, who was wearing No. 63, seemed to push Williams to the ground, which seemed to set off a full-scale scuffle.

The altercation did not last long, and one of the Cowboys’ coaches could be heard in a video saying “the twos are up,” signaling for the next group of players to get ready to participate in a drill.

A video posted to social media showed the effort to separate the players and break up the melee.

The Cowboys will soon pack up and leave California and travel back to Texas.

The Cowboys face the Seattle Seahawks Aug. 19 in their second preseason game.