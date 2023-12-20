Cowboys’ Micah Parsons calls out ‘fake analysts’ after blowout loss to Bills

The Dallas Cowboys did not show up in Week 15.

The Buffalo Bills jumped all over Dallas early, getting out to a 21-3 lead in the first half before moving to 8-6 with a 31-10 victory.

The loss came just one week after the Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in a monster NFC East matchup.

Dallas was never in the game as Bills running back James Cook rushed for a career-high 179 yards and finished with 221 yards from scrimmage.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took to his podcast to break down the weekend in the NFL but first called out those in the media who he says are rooting for players to fail.

“Everyone just waits for the Cowboys to lose. I saw multiple analysts, people who are fake analysts who somehow got jobs on TV, saying ‘There goes your boy,’” he said on “The Edge with Micah Parsons” podcast.

“It’s almost to the point where it’s like almost sick that former players are waiting for other current players to fail so that they have something to talk about. It’s not even to just get into names. I feel like, at this point, you kind of know who you are.”

Dubbed “America’s Team,” the Cowboys do get a massive amount of coverage in the media, especially following a loss. Dallas is also trying to reach the NFC championship game for the first time since the 1995 season.

“I’m a fan of the game, right? Whether I’m playing Josh Allen or whoever, at the end of the day, I don’t want to see Josh Allen hurt,” Parsons continued. “I don’t want to see him fail. I want him to have a continuous career. Obviously, when we’re playing, and we’re lining up, I’m trying to beat him, right? But it seems that a lot of people are just waiting for people to fail.”

The loss dropped Dallas to 10-4 on the year and an alarming 3-4 on the road.

“It’s a gap. That’s part of my message. We play so well at home, and there’s just too big of a gap in our road games,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “We are conscious of it. We have a long flight home to continue to talk about, think about (it).”

The Cowboys’ 3-4 road record could get worse in Week 16 as Dallas travels to Miami to take on the 10-4 Dolphins.

Dallas leads the NFL with a plus-171 point differential at home, but is 14th in the league with a minus-4 point differential on the road, according to the NFL Network.

“Honestly, it’s unacceptable at this point,” Parsons said, according to the Cowboys’ website. “There’s no excuse for it. It’s mind boggling, and I don’t understand why we’re not playing well and why we’re not coming together on the road. We’ve got something we need to look at and get better at because we’re back on the road next week.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report