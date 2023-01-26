Cowboys’ Micah Parsons denies speculation that Brandon Beane tweet was a jab at Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons has no time for social media speculation — especially when it involves rumors about his own quarterback.

The second-year linebacker took an interest in comments made by Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane, who on Tuesday pointed to the limitations in his roster compared to the Cincinnati Bengals, who have a number of top players playing on rookie contracts.

“They right now are on the advantage of a rookie quarterback contract. And they had some lean years and without getting too much into their build. I don’t want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase,” Beane said.

“He’s a heck of a talent I’d love to have, but you gotta go through some lean years to do that. And they were able to get [Joe] Burrow at No. 1. And I don’t remember where Chase was drafted — pretty high — and those guys are on their rookie deals.”

Parsons took to Twitter with his own take that seemingly aligned with Beane’s.

“Besides [Patrick] Mahomes, every team in the final 4 Qb is on a rookie deal and surrounded by talent! Mhmm interesting take!”

The tweet was received by some as a thinly veiled shot at quarterback Dak Prescott, but Parsons quickly shut the rumors down.

“Listen we not gonna sit here like I’m talking about Dak,” he wrote in a tweet.

Beane’s comments were similarly taken by some as a shot against the Bengals, but he expanded his remarks to reflect the Bills’ real gripe.

“We’re paying Stefon Diggs a pretty hefty number. We’re paying Josh Allen a pretty hefty number, so there is the constraints of the cap.”