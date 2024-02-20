Cowboys’ Micah Parsons ‘most sensitive guy I’ve ever seen,’ ex-NFL star says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former NFL linebacker Bart Scott was highly critical of Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons on Monday over his attitude and sensitivity.

The former New York Jets star appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up” and wondered who was the leader on the defensive side of the Cowboys team. Scott said great NFL players like Ed Reed or Ray Lewis would not let their team lay a dud in the playoffs as Dallas did against the Green Bay Packers.

“He’s lacking leadership, right? He doesn’t understand what winning in this league is all about,” Scott said. “Is he a great player? Yes. But just because you’re a great player don’t mean you’re a great leader.

“He needs to go to a leadership school and learn how to lead by example and quit talking so much and being so damn sensitive. You’re a linebacker. That’s supposed to be a tough guy spot. He’s the most sensitive guy I’ve ever seen. He responds to everything. Get off of social media, quit tweeting, quit talking about responding, and go about your business, man.”

Scott added, by doing that, it will “change the culture.”

“It’s why Emmitt Smith came out and had something to say,” he continued. “That was directly to you, bruh. So instead of responding to what (Demarcus) Lawrence said, respond to what Emmitt Smith said and maybe sit down with guys to know what winning is about.”

Parsons is one of the most outspoken players on the Cowboys. He fires off posts on X and has a podcast with Bleacher Report. He lamented his own performance against the Packers on a recent episode of his show and explained last week the moves he thinks the Cowboys should make in the offseason.

Parsons also believes a “nasty interior” lineman after watching what Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Jones and Mike Pennel did during the Super Bowl.

“I think we’ve got a lot of rushers,” Parsons said about his current teammates on the defensive line. “I think Osa [Odighizuwa], he can play inside, outside, one of the most versatile DTs. When we [got Johnathan] Hank[ins], he’s a big dude, but we need to get one of them big old, nasty, pass-rushing, get-going [guys].”

However, Parsons is not biased toward the defensive side of the ball – at least not all the time. He believes the offense needs to make one move in particular: Keep running back Tony Pollard.

“I would say toward the end of the season, Tony Pollard was catching his rhythm again,” Parsons said. “I do think he’s an every-down guy. You’ve got to think: He broke his fibula, tibia, something, that’s a catastrophic injury. You’re talking about a guy that’s really been off from that [since] January, came back Week 1, but he didn’t really do a lot. It takes a while to get back into football. He didn’t do OTAs. He didn’t do minicamp. He kind of did camp a little bit, like working through it, getting back into it.”

“You saw him increase, like he even said, ‘I’m just now getting back to myself.’ I would give Tony Pollard another shot.”

Parsons has been a Pro Bowler in each of the three seasons he has been in the league. He has 40.5 sacks and 213 tackles in 50 games.

