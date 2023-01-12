Cowboys’ Micah Parsons points to Jets stars for potential Rookie of the Year awards

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons knows a thing or two about impressive rookie seasons and, on Tuesday, he revealed who he believes should be named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Parsons cast his vote on social media in response to a question from Fox Sports senior national writer and NFL Network sports analyst Peter Schrager.

His pick? New York Jets star wideout Garrett Wilson.

Parsons noted the quarterback struggles Wilson played through while managing 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns.

In the Jets’ season finale, Wilson recorded 89 receiving yards and a career-high of nine receptions to cap a record-breaking season. His receiving yards were the most for a rookie in Jets history.

Parsons also threw Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner into the mix for potential Defensive Rookie of Year but added that Seattle Seahawks fifth-round draft pick Tariq Woolen may have the “edge.”

Gardner finished the season with a league-high 20 passes defended, 75 tackles and two interceptions, resulting in a Pro Bowl nod.