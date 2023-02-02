Cowboys’ Micah Parsons rips critics for his praise of Eagles ahead of Super Bowl: ‘You people are sick!’

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took to Twitter to respond to an account that was critical of him after he acknowledged he would be rooting for a division rival next Sunday in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles won the NFC title and earned a berth in Super Bowl LVII after defeating the 49ers on Sunday. Eagles All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson was sidelined for multiple games late in the regular season due to a torn adductor in his groin, but he battled through the injury in two playoff games.

Johnson’s toughness did not go unnoticed by Parsons, who posted a message on social media on Jan. 29, saying, “I dot (sic) think people realize what lane Johnson is doing rn! Freaking heroic! One of my favorites players in this league!”

After the Eagles were done hoisting the George Halas Trophy, Johnson replied to Parson’s tweet with a handshake emoji. The Cowboys linebacker then responded by wishing Johnson and his team luck in next’s week Super Bowl.

“Love you big bro! Keep going! Not many like you! Definitely not playing like you healthy or with a torn groin! Go win a bowl for our division!” Parsons wrote.

The appearance of Parsons cheering for a bitter divisional opponent did not go over well with some.

A blog was posted referencing Parsons statement, reading, “Micah Parsons Telling Lane Johnson To ‘Go Win A Bowl For Our Division’ Is The Lowest, Saddest Moment In Cowboys History.” On Wednesday, Parsons voiced his displeasure about the post.

“You people are sick! You will sit in your own misery because of lack of accomplishments than root for others!! I have no Shame! The league is a brotherhood! I’ll never pray down another man success nor be ashamed to say I’m happy for my brother[‘s] success!” Parsons wrote on Twitter.

Parsons also appeared to downplay MVP candidate Jalen Hurts by saying the quarterback’s success was due to the Eagles roster more so that his play.

“It’s a system and a team,” Parsons said when referencing Hurts during an appearance on Bills linebacker Von Miller’s “The Voncast” podcast.

Parson later walked back his comments saying, “I think he [Hurts] is doing great this year.”

The second-year edge rusher has never shied away from sharing his point of view on social media about seemingly any topic.

In January, he voiced his frustrations over being left off the NFL Players Association’s inaugural Players’ All-Pro team.

He’s even weighed on the state of the economy by posting a tweet that said, “Inflation is a serious problem at supermarkets,” in reference to the impact ongoing inflation is having at grocery stores nationwide.

The Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.