Cowboys’ Micah Parsons talks chances of ‘disappearing’ to Africa one day

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is entering his third season in the NFL and is already among the top players in the NFL at his position.

He was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in each of his first two seasons. He won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2021 and finished in second place for Defensive Player of the Year. As he racks up the accolades, Parsons appears to already be looking ahead toward the future.

He opened up to GQ Sports about his travels in the offseason and mentioned Africa as one place he wanted to visit but hasn’t gotten to just yet.

“I’ve been telling my friends that one day I’m gonna disappear, and you’ll see me in Africa,” he told the magazine. “I’m big on disappearing. I just want to experience the culture the best I can, really. Don’t think about it, just wake up and say, ‘This is what I’m gonna do today.'”

As far as his favorite American city to visit, Parsons said it was Las Vegas.

“Anytime I’m in Vegas I have like two days max, because it’s so fun that it’s too much,” he continued. “But it’s the most live two days, and I’m talking about it for the rest of the week. Like, ‘Yo, you wouldn’t believe what happened yesterday!’ Anytime you hit another city, like Miami, they’re just taxing you the whole time. The restaurants are expensive, the outings are expensive.

“Vegas, if you’re looking for pool vibes, street vibes, shopping — they have the best shopping, tax-free — gambling with your friends. It’s just so much more that Vegas has to offer for a group.”

He added that he wasn’t really a fan of Miami. He called the city “grimy” and said that it was never one place he wanted to pick up and visit on any given day.