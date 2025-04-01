Cowboys’ Micah Parsons voices support for agent after Jerry Jones’ perceived disrespect: ‘No one I trust more’

Micah Parsons is eligible for a contract extension, and his representatives and the Dallas Cowboys could soon hash out a massive new deal for the All-Pro pass rusher.

During apparent negotiations, Jerry Jones seemed to take a jab at Parson’s agent, David Mulugheta.

According to Jones, he spent “five, six hours” directly engaging with Parsons about terms of a potential new contract. And the longtime Cowboys owner and general manager claimed he was unaware of Mulugheta’s name.

“The agent is not a factor here or something to worry about. And I don’t know his name,” Jones said, according to The Athletic. Jones noted he did not intend to “demean” Mulugheta.

“And so my point is, I’m not trying to demean him in any way, but this isn’t about an agent. The agent doesn’t have one thing to do with what we’re doing when we get on the football field against a team. Micah does. To the degree I’m involved, I do. The people that have something to do with what we do going forward relative to our fans and football are me and the player, not the agent.”

Parsons saw Jones’ comments and responded with a strong show of support for Mulugheta, describing the agent as “the best.”

“Facts!! David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without @DavidMulugheta involved!” Parsons wrote on X Tuesday. “Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason. There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation.”

Mulgheta is the president of team sports at Athletes First, a full-service management firm that represents players, coaches, personnel and broadcasters. Mulugheta represents dozens of NFL players.

He has been at the center of talks for numerous notable contracts for his clients, including Deshaun Watson’s unprecedented guaranteed contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Jones touted his negotiating skills as he recalled previous situations with former star players.

“Frankly, most people that negotiate with me will tell you that it was better off than negotiating with anybody else, Stephen [Jones] or anybody involved. This is not uncommon. I negotiated directly as far back as Emmitt [Smith], Deion [Sanders]. We, by the way, have maintained relationships that have lasted well past their playing days.”

The 2024 season was the final year of Parsons’ rookie deal. The Cowboys exercised his fifth-year option in April 2024, which puts him in line for an estimated $21.324 million salary in 2025.

Parsons has recorded double-digit sacks in each of his four NFL seasons. He appeared in 13 games and finished last season with 12 sacks.

