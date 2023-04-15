Cowboys’ Micah Parsons weighs in on Saquon Barkley contract talks with Giants: ‘Pay him!’

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley did not intend to sign his franchise tender before the team’s offseason program starts Monday.

Amid the standoff, Barkley received support from an unlikely source Friday — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

The Giants and the Cowboys might be division rivals, but that did not stop Parsons from demanding Barkley get a big payday.

“I mean yeah that’s what happens when you the best players on your team you idiot!! The scheme on Monday morning is we well not let SAQUON BARKLEY BEAT Us!! People just think we be out here playing free for all!!” Parson wrote in a tweet.

He finished his statement with an emphatic “Pay him!”

Earlier this offseason, quarterback Daniel Jones agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal with the Giants shortly before the franchise tag deadline.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence may also miss some of the team’s offseason program. The Pro Bowl lineman continues to seek a new long-term contract.

During a recent episode of former NFL general manger Michael Lombardi’s “GM Shuffle” podcast, Lombardi claimed the Giants were suffering from the “disease of me.”

“Everybody in that locker room knows the reason they won wasn’t because of Daniel Jones. He had something to do with it, but he didn’t carry the team. The players know this. You can’t con the players,” Lombardi said.

“Chronic feeling of underappreciation. Saquon feels underappreciation. Daniel doesn’t, but Saquon does. Dexter does. This is what happens. And they didn’t win enough, and they’re not good enough as a team to be able to go through this. They didn’t win a championship. They won nine frickin’ games and beat a s—-y Minnesota team and got their ass kicked. They’re not good enough to have the disease of me.”

Parsons quote-tweeted a Twitter user who compared Barkley’s stats from the first nine games of the season to the final games.

The Twitter user also wrote that Barkley was “wearing down and not as effective in the final half of the season.”

Barkley’s ability to stay healthy has always been a point of concern since he entered the league. He dealt with injuries for three straight seasons from 2019-21.

An ACL injury sidelined him for the entirety of the 2020 season.