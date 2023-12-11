Cowboys notch 10th win behind Dak Prescott’s 2 touchdowns

The Dallas Cowboys looked to be in playoff form on Sunday as they torched the Philadelphia Eagles, 33-13, to pick up their 10th win of the season.

Dak Prescott may have made his case for the NFL MVP award with a few weeks left to go.

Prescott and the Cowboys dumped 24 points on the Eagles defense in the first half. The star quarterback threw both of his touchdown passes in the first two quarters. The first was a 13-yarder to CeeDee Lamb and the second went to Michael Gallup with 20 seconds left in the second quarter.

Gallup hit the Michael Jordan “shrug” after beating the defense for the 1-yard score.

Prescott was 24-of-39 with 271 passing yards and two touchdown passes. It’s the sixth straight game he’s had at least two touchdown passes. Last week he had three against the Seattle Seahawks and four against the Washington Commanders.

Jake Ferguson led Dallas with five catches for 72 yards. Lamb had six catches for 71 yards and Gallup finished with six catches for 71 yards.

The Eagles only had six points on the board at halftime but the tide was nearly turning at the start of the third quarter when Jalen Carter returned a fumble for a touchdown. But that was the only touchdown they could muster.

Jalen Hurts finished with 197 passing yards. He added 30 yards on the ground.

A.J. Brown had nine catches for 94 yards but was targeted 13 times. DeVonta Smith had five catches for 73 yards but was targeted 10 times. Hurts, Brown and Smith each lost a fumble.

Dallas now moved ahead of Philadelphia in the NFC East based on its winning percentage in division games. Both teams are now 10-3.

