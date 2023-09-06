Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admits executing Trey Lance trade with 49ers alone: ‘I got it done’

The Dallas Cowboys shocked many when they executed a trade with the San Francisco 49ers to bring quarterback Trey Lance aboard before the 2023 season began.

And owner Jerry Jones admitted he acted alone in getting the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft into Dallas.

It was reported that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and starting quarterback Dak Prescott were not consulted when Lance was traded for, and Jones essentially confirmed that during his weekly radio spot with 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday.

Jones said that he had all the information he needed to make the call for Lance, and that information was everyone in the building being on the same page.

“The way we have it structured gets a lot of criticism,” Jones said regarding the front office’s decision-making process. “But with the way I’m involved and have all the ongoing information, I didn’t have to fool around. I got it done. I didn’t have to send it around. I can make that trade in five minutes.

“You can’t wait to have a committee meeting over something like that, or else the train’s gone.”

It’s been clear for some time that Jones has the obvious final say on everything regarding the Cowboys, though he does consult others in the organization like his CEO and director of player development, son Stephen Jones.

However, when it comes to Jones’ coaches and players, they are not usually in the decision-making process.

The move for Lance was odd to many across football because Prescott’s contract is close to expiring. He’s set for free agency in 2025.

At the same time, it’s clear that Lance will be Prescott’s backup, and the Mississippi State product isn’t reading too much into the trade.

“I think they read a little too much into it,” Prescott told Yahoo Sports. “As I’ve said before and I made it known, I understand that’s the front office, and they have a job to do, and I believe in everything that they’re doing. Whether it’s additions or trades to this team, they’re doing it for the betterment of the whole team.”

Prescott has welcomed Lance, who the 49ers traded up to No. 3 in the 2021 Draft to select, into the fold. Both quarterbacks are preparing for their Sunday Night Football matchup on the road against the New York Giants.

Jones will be present at MetLife Stadium to watch his team try to capture that elusive Super Bowl that hasn’t been won since 1996.