Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr. decision: ‘Stand by’

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly decided to move on from Odell Beckham Jr., but this week Jerry Jones seemed to hint that the team still has a certain level of interest in the free agent wide receiver.

Jones said that any potential Beckham signing would happen sooner rather than later.

When Jones was asked about the timetable of a possible signing he replied, “I don’t want to talk about that but stand by…This thing could break,” he said as the NFL owners meetings concluded on Tuesday in Dallas.

After Beckham spent time with the Cowboys during a visit last week and Jones was singing a different tune at the time.

The longtime Cowboys owner acknowledged that Beckham was still working his way back to full health. Beckham suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee suffered in February during the Super Bowl.

Jones said have great players on a roster is always important.

“Great players make great plays. Great ones make exceptional plays,” Jones said. “And so I hope we advance here where a handful of great plays, if I may be arm waving about it, could be the difference in a world championship.”

Although Jones reiterated his interest in Beckham, the team decided to add a different veteran wide receiver to the roster earlier this week.

T.Y. Hilton agreed to a one-year deal on Monday with Dallas that guarantees him $600,000 for the reminder of the season.

“I think he can help. Now [this week against Jacksonville],” Jones said. “He came in really in shape. And he’s got all that experience.”

Hilton practiced for the first time Wednesday and said he has spent 10 hours a day the past two days at The Star learning the system.

“I got a lot of calls,” Hilton said. “I told my agent if I get the right call, right team, right situation — I’m interested. I feel like this is the right situation for me.” The four-time Pro-Bowl hideout added he is healthy after coming back from neck surgery last season.

A win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday would clinch a playoff spot for the Cowboys.