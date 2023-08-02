Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts Eagles and rest of NFC East on notice: ‘They need to be on their game’

Jerry Jones has owned the Dallas Cowboys for more than three decades. The franchise has won three Super Bowls under his ownership, with the most recent title coming during the 1995 season.

The Cowboys have experienced a limited amout of post season success over the past 27 seasons. But, in years past Jones has pubically hyped up the team’s odds of another championship run — only for Dallas to fall short.

Nevertheless, Jones decided to issue a stern warning to one of the Cowboys division foes — the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones proclaimed the Cowboys will be “on their game” this upcoming season, putting the Eagles and the rest of the division on notice.

“I will say that Philadelphia, and if you will the Giants and Washington team, they need to be on their game because we are,” Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Jones added that he expected his team to be better than they were last year, but he stopped short of projecting a specific number of wins for the Cowboys.

“We’re going to be on our game. And we will be improved over last year. I don’t want dismiss how accomplished Philadelphia is, the year they had last year and where they’re starting this year. I don’t want to dismiss that. And the Giants definitely have a chance to be better. And Washington could be really energized. So I don’t need to handicap it relative to where we’ll end up. Just us, we are better.”

The Eagles won the NFC last season and played in Super Bowl LVII, and the team’s front office pulled off several key moves during the offseason to ensure the roster was primed to compete at a high level in 2023.

The organization signed quarterback Jalen Hurts to a massive contact extension and drafted Georgia Bulldogs standouts Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in April. Star cornerback Darius Slay briefly sought a trade before ultimately agreeing to the terms of a contract extension to stay in Philly.

Offensive lineman Jason Kelce decided against retirement and signed a one-year extension.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys managed to win their first playoff game in three years by defeating the Buccaneers in the wild card round last postseason. Dak Prescott is coming off a season in which he committed the most turnovers of his career.

The quarterback threw 23 touchdowns against 15 interceptions over 12 games last season. Prescott has thrown double-digit touchdowns four times over his seven seasons in the NFL.

Earlier this month, Prescott acknowledged the increased criticism he will face after his turnover-prone performance last season. But the quarterback remains confident about his ability to bounce back.

“We are a talking point,” Prescott said, via ESPN. “As you find something to talk about, that’s the first thing to go to. As I’ve said before, I know who I am.”

The Cowboys kick off the 2023 season on the road against the New York Giants Sept. 10.