Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says free agent receiver is ‘a player that I admire a lot’

Odell Beckham Jr. made one of the best catches of all time against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014 as a New York Giant.

Close to eight years later, Jerry Jones seems to be considering bringing Beckham to Texas.

The Cowboys owner raved about the free agent during a radio spot Friday.

“He made the greatest catch I’ve seen, other than the one Dez [Bryant] made for the touchdown against Green Bay,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “Bottom line is Odell is a player that I admire a lot.”

Beckham is still a free agent as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in the 2022 Super Bowl. Before the injury, he caught the game’s first touchdown and was on his way to having a memorable performance.

In eight regular-season games with LA, Beckham caught 27 passes — five of them touchdowns — for 305 yards, but he turned it up in the playoffs.

In his first three playoff games, he totaled 19 receptions for 236 yards (113 of them in the NFC Championship) and two touchdowns.

Beckham tore the same ACL he had torn in October 2020.

The receiver turns 30 Nov. 5 and still wants to make a comeback.

“Mann i’m goin wherever God put in my heart ! And when the timing is right! Until then im just head down working,” he tweeted earlier this month.

Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowler.