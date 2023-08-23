Cowboys’ Sam Williams arrested on multiple charges Sunday after returning from preseason game

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested Sunday on possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon charges, Frisco Police told ESPN.

The Cowboys told Fox News Digital they have no comment at this point, but added the organization is aware of the situation. They are dealing with Williams directly while the legal process continues.

Williams returned to Texas early Sunday with the Cowboys following their preseason matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. He was arrested later that day, though he was present for the team’s Tuesday training camp practice.

The unlawful carrying of a weapon falls under a Class A misdemeanor in Texas. And while it was initially reported that possession of marijuana was the charge against Williams, the charge is for a different controlled substance.

Williams is subject to fine or suspension for the incident, under the league’s personal conduct policy.

This isn’t the first time Williams, a second-round pick out of Ole Miss in the 2022 NFL Draft, has had an off-the-field issue.

Williams was involved in a car accident where his vehicle ended up totaled near the Cowboys’ practice facility in December 2022. He would later be cited for misdemeanor reckless driving after driving 100 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone while weaving through traffic.

The Plano Police Department told Fox News Digital at the time that Williams had been driving near Texas State Highway 121 and Preston Road when his vehicle struck another vehicle while attempting a left turn. Both Williams and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Williams ended up missing a game for the Cowboys while in concussion protocol.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound edge rusher played in a reserve role for the Cowboys last season, totaling four sacks and 22 combined tackles with one forced fumble over 15 games.