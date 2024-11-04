Cowboys scratched Ezekiel Elliott vs Falcons due to ‘habitual tardiness,’ missing team meetings: report

The Dallas Cowboys had veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott as a healthy scratch on Sunday ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons, and it was reported to be due to “disciplinary reasons,” according to multiple outlets.

Now, we know what Elliott has done to be disciplined by his coaching staff.

NFL Media reporter Jane Slater reported Elliott has been “distracted” this season, and there have been multiple occasions when he hasn’t shown up to team meetings.

“Aside from habitual tardiness, he’s missed three team meetings with Friday’s meeting the final straw,” Slater wrote on X. “Both parties decided it was best he didn’t make the trip to Atlanta.”

Elliott is back with the Cowboys this season after previously starring for “America’s Team” as the fourth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.

But it’s not his normal workload in Dallas, as he had just 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns over seven games, with just two of those being starts.

Elliott has been losing touches to Rico Dowdle, who is in the middle of a breakout year, entering the week with 246 yards on 59 carries over six games. He also scored a receiving touchdown in the first half against the Falcons on Sunday.

The Cowboys elevated Dalvin Cook from their practice squad to back up Dowdle on Sunday with Elliott being scratched.

The running back position, though, has been heavily scrutinized by Cowboys fans, especially after owner Jerry Jones said Derrick Henry, who is making a case for Offensive Player of the Year with the Baltimore Ravens, wasn’t a target of theirs in free agency.

A reunion with Elliott to go along with Dowdle wasn’t what fans had in mind, but the offseason was rather dull for Jones and the front office.

And now that decision appears to be hurting the Cowboys, as they were forced to discipline their former star after too many violations.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.