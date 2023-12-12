Cowboys stadium employee allegedly accepted cash to let fans into game

An employee at AT&T Stadium – the home of the Dallas Cowboys – was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly accepted cash to let fans trickle into the building to watch the team take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Diego Soto, a 19-year-old contracted employee, admitted to accepting cash to allow a group of fans into the stadium, Arlington police said. An economic crimes detective learned about the incident and an investigation ensued, according to FOX 4 News.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Soto was charged with commercial battery. Police said he was tasked with scanning tickets after fans had passed through security. It wasn’t known how much cash was allegedly given to Santo.

The group of fans wasn’t identified.

TEXAS HS BASKETBALL PLAYER, BROTHER ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY PUMMELING COACH AFTER GAME

AT&T Stadium is one of the most state-of-the-art stadiums in the NFL. Nicknamed Jerry World, the facility can fit around 80,000 fans and is expandable to 105,000. It cost about $1.3 billion to construct and opened in May 2009.

The Cowboys aren’t the only show that has come through the stadium. The NBA All-Star Game was hosted there in 2010, and WrestleMania 32 in 2016. It even hosted the Rose Bowl in 2021 due to coronavirus protocols in California. The stadium routinely hosts the Cotton Bowl Classic and the Southwest Classic between Texas A&M and Arkansas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Sunday, the Cowboys shellacked the Eagles 33-13 behind Dak Prescott’s two touchdown passes.