Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb sends warning shot to reporters ahead of his youth camp: ‘You’ll get 0 answers’

NFL star receiver CeeDee Lamb’s focus this week is on impacting local youth at his football camp – not his contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys.

So, before he even got to the field to see how the kids play, he sent a warning shot to reporters.

“I’m not speaking about any contract negotiations, if that’s your questions…,” Lamb posted on X. “You’ll get 0 answers. It’s about the kids.”

Offseason talk around the Cowboys hasn’t just centered on owner Jerry Jones being conservative in free agency, but several key pieces are looking for new contracts, including Lamb.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy are in the final year of their respective deals as well.

Lamb is set to play on his fifth-year option, which was an easy pickup by the Cowboys after totaling a career-high 107 receptions and 1,359 yards with nine touchdowns in his third season in 2022.

Then, Lamb followed up with a league-leading 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns, once again breaking his career highs while helping Dallas get back to the playoffs.

But Lamb has not been extended, which led to him being absent from the Cowboys’ mandatory minicamp. There’s been talk about whether Lamb will be showing up for the start of training camp later this month as well.

Lamb’s importance to the Cowboys’ success since he was taken out of Oklahoma 17th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft has been very clear and he, like his teammates, wants to be compensated accordingly.

According to Spotrac, Lamb is in line to be among the highest-paid receivers in the NFL with a market value of $34 million.

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson – who was taken five picks after Lamb – leads the pack financially after receiving his massive extension this offseason, which will pay him $35 million per season.

Philadelphia Eagles veteran A.J. Brown also received an extension, which will pay him $32 million per season, while the Detroit Lions rewarded Amon-Ra St. Brown – a fourth-round pick in 2021 – with an extension paying out $30 million per season.

The Cowboys certainly have some decisions to make when it comes to extensions, which includes star edge rusher Micah Parson after totaling 40.5 sacks over his first three seasons.

Lamb knows what he wants, but he won’t be talking about it at his youth camp in Arlington.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.