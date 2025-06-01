Cowboys star Dak Prescott announces birth of second child with endearing social media post: ‘Thank you God!’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos announced the birth of their second child on social media Saturday.

The NFL star shared an endearing post on Instagram to announce the birth of their second daughter, Aurora Rayne, who was born May 22.

“Thank You God! Welcome, Aurora Rayne! May 22, 2025. God is Great,” the caption of his post said. “I love you @sarahjane and the Family we’ve created.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ramos responded to his post saying, “I love you and our sweet girls more than anything!”

She posted her own carousel of photos to Instagram, adding she is “so beyond grateful and in love” with their family of four.

The couple first became parents when they welcomed their daughter Margaret Jane Rose in February 2024. Later that year, in October, Prescott got down on one knee when the two were golfing together.

EAGLES TO SQUARE OFF AGAINST COWBOYS TO BEGIN 2025 NFL SEASON

They have remained relatively private about their personal life but were first linked together in September 2023.

Prescott became the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL last season when the Cowboys signed him a four-year, $240 million contract extension. He missed the final nine games last season with a torn hamstring.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He finished the season throwing for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.