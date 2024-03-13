Cowboys star Dak Prescott’s brother takes subtle shot at team over lack of free agency moves

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Dak Prescott’s brother appeared to be among the Dallas Cowboys fans upset with the lack of moves the team made during free agency and expressed that as much on Monday.

Tad Prescott praised the Philadelphia Eagles as the team re-signed guard Landon Dickerson, edge-rusher Brandon Graham and tight end Albert Okweugbunam and reportedly agreed to deals with running back Saquon Barkley and defensive end Bryce Huff.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“So, if it wasn’t clear already, it is now. The @Eagles have the best front office in the NFL,” Prescott wrote on X.

He was far from the only one upset with how the Cowboys did on the first day of free agency. Former Dallas stars Dez Bryant and Marcus Spears were among others to express their frustration.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys re-signed long snapper Trent Sieg. While an important player on the Cowboys’ special teams, it was not exactly going to get Cowboys fans jazzed up.

Part of the frustration appeared to stem from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones saying the team was “all-in” this offseason at the Senior Bowl. He later couched it at the NFL Scouting Combine.

CJ GARDNER-JOHNSON AGREES TO RETURNS TO EAGLES, DESPITE PREVIOUSLY RIPPING ‘OBNOXIOUS’ FANS: REPORTS

“Your definition of what is ‘all-in’ and mine might not be the same thing, but I’m trying to win the games this year with my decision. So I’m all-in to this year,” he said last month.

“But I think the attention that the nuances of where we are with the cap, the nuances of where we are with our position in the draft, the nuances of where we are with our free agents that we get that involved in (is) the definition of ‘We’re all-in.’”

Dallas fans saw running back Tony Pollard agree to a deal with the Tennessee Titans and defensive end Dorance Armstrong and center Tyler Biadasz leave for the Washington Commanders, according to multiple reports.

Free-agent targets like Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler were also out of reach as they reportedly agreed to deals elsewhere.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wednesday is only the third day and there is still plenty of time for the Cowboys to do something splashy.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.