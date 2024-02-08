Cowboys star hilariously finds out Dan Quinn left for Commanders job during show appearance

It appears Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard doesn’t pay much attention to NFL news — even if it involves his own team.

Pollard made an appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show,” where he was asked a question that involved the team’s defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

The thing is Quinn no longer works for the Cowboys. He’s back in a head coaching role, this time with the Washington Commanders.

But that was news to Pollard.

“You know what’s crazy?” he told the group. “See, I hadn’t been on social media. I got rid of Instagram midway through the season.”

That prompted a follow-up.

“Did you just find out you lost your defensive coordinator?”

REX RYAN INTERVIEWS FOR COWBOYS DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR JOB: REPORT

“I just found out right now,” Pollard responded.

When the show aired, Quinn had been officially hired by the Commanders six days prior, so Pollard truly isn’t caught up on offseason news thus far. Perhaps he isn’t sure who else landed coaching jobs throughout the league.

But he does believe Quinn is deserving of the role, even if it is with an NFC East rival in Washington.

“I don’t doubt Dan Quinn at all in whatever he’s doing — head coaching, defensive coordinator, whatever it is,” he said. “He’s going to find a way to get the most out of the guys he coaches. He does a great job just being relatable to the guys.”

Quinn has previously been a head coach, leading the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-19, where his most infamous moment came in 2017 during Super Bowl LI. The New England Patriots came back from a 28-9 Falcons lead to eventually win the game in overtime.

Quinn was 43-42 over his 85 games with the Falcons, as well as 3-2 in the playoffs.

COWBOYS’ MICAH PARSONS APPEARS TO TAKE AIM AT TEAM’S DEFENSIVE COACHING STAFF JUST BEFORE DAN QUINN’S EXIT

His situation now with the Commanders is vastly different from the Cowboys, as they went 4-13 during the regular season. He’s being tasked by the new ownership group, led by Josh Harris, to bring Washington back to a playoff contender in a tough division.

Being armed with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft as well as almost $74 million in cap space could bring impact players right away for Quinn, who also hired Kliff Kingsbury as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Pollard was used to going against Quinn’s defense during practice, but the real thing will come on game days next season.

But moving forward, Pollard may want to tap in to see what players might be joining his team come March when NFL free agency rolls around.