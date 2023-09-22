Cowboys star Trevon Diggs out for rest of season after tearing ACL at practice

Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs reportedly tore an ACL at practice Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Diggs, who injured his left knee during a 1-on-1 drill in practice, was spotted with crutches inside “The Star,” the Cowboys’ training facility, Thursday.

Reports say an MRI confirmed what the Cowboys had feared with Diggs, and they released a statement through ESPN stating he is “currently projected to miss the remainder of the current season.”

Diggs is in his fourth year with the Cowboys after being drafted in the second round in 2020. In just two games, he had tallied one interception, three passes defended, one forced fumble and four tackles to help aid a ferocious Dallas defense that’s been vital to its 2-0 start.

The Cowboys will now have to move forward in their journey toward a hopeful Super Bowl run without one of their best players on the field each week.

“Thank you for all the prayers and I appreciate everyone for checking on me! This is just God’s Plan. I will be back and better!” Diggs wrote on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter.

Diggs just signed a five-year, $97 million extension with the Cowboys, which included a $21.25 million signing bonus and $42.304 million guaranteed, before training camp kicked off this year.

Owner Jerry Jones was certain Diggs had solidified himself as one of the star corners in the league. Lock him down, as well as safeties Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker, was a priority this offseason.

The Cowboys also got free agent Stephon Gilmore, who has fit in nicely with one interception and three passes defended in his first two games with Dallas. With Diggs out the rest of the way, Gilmore will be relied upon to lead the way in the secondary.

DaRon Bland or Jourdan Lewis will likely fill Diggs’ absence on defense for the rest of the year. And Jones has never shied away from being aggressive in trade markets, so if Bland or Lewis can’t hold the secondary together, a potential deal might be in the works down the road.

It’s a lot for the Cowboys to process, but they will have a favorable matchup this week at least with the Arizona Cardinals on the road.