Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs makes plea for brother’s quick exit from Buffalo after tough loss vs Broncos

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs made a plea to get his brother, Stefon Diggs, out of Buffalo following their latest loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

In a cryptic message posted on X, Diggs posted “Man 14 gotta get up outta there” after the Bills suffered a 24-22 loss to Denver when Buffalo got called for too many men on the field, giving way to Will Lutz’s successful 36-yard field goal attempt.

Trevon Diggs, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury during practice, posted again on Monday morning, this time seemingly taking aim at quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills suffered their third loss in four weeks. On Monday night, they turned the ball over four times, with Allen throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble.

Diggs had his worst night of the season, with just three receptions for 34 yards and no touchdowns.

By comparison, Diggs currently leads the league with 102 targets and 73 receptions and is tied for second with seven receiving touchdowns.

The Bills look unlikely to defend their AFC East title for a fourth consecutive season, and now could be in danger of missing the playoffs altogether for the first time since 2018.

“I’m still confident. But it’s no secret. The clock’s ticking,” Allen said after the game. “Got to have some urgency now,”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.