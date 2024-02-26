Cristiano Ronaldo obscene gesture sparks Saudi soccer investigation: reports

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Cristiano Ronaldo has come under fire for a gesture aimed toward heckling fans during Al Nassr’s match against Al Shabab in a Saudi Pro League match on Sunday.

Ronaldo scored on a penalty in the first half, helping Al Nassr to a 3-2 victory. After the match was over, videos on social media showed Ronaldo razzing up the crowd and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his groin – apparently aimed at fans of Al Shabab.

Al Shabab fans reportedly chanted “Messi” at the Portuguese soccer star.

The incident was not captured by television cameras, but Ronaldo immediately came under fire. The Saudi football federation, SAFF, opened an investigation into the incident.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is leading the league with 22 goals this season. Al Nassr is second in the standings through 21 matches. The club is four points behind Al Hilal.

Ronaldo did not appear to address the incident.

“Until the very end!” he wrote on X. “We keep going, no stopping!”

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in 2022 in one of the richest transfers in history as he moved over from Manchester United. He reportedly signed a deal worth up to $200 million annually.

The club is also in contention for the Asian Champions League. The club will play Al-Anin next month in the quarterfinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

