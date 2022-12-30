Cristiano Ronaldo signs deal worth $75 million per season with Saudi Arabian club

After parting ways with Manchester United last month, Cristiano Ronaldo has found a sweet deal elsewhere.

The Portuguese superstar signed a deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

The club made the announcement Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the team said on Twitter.

The deal covers the next 2 1/2 seasons, and Ronaldo will make $75 million a year.

Ronaldo is fresh off his fifth World Cup, where Portugal finished in eighth place after being knocked out by Morocco in the quarterfinals. It was a disappointing tournament for him, though, as he lost his starting job in the knockout stage.

BRAZILIAN SOCCER LEGEND PEL? DIES AT AGE 82

The two sides spoke over the summer, but he was still trying to play in Europe. Ronaldo is expected to play a role in the Saudis’ bid for the 2030 World Cup.

Al Nassr is one of Asia’s most successful clubs, winning nine league titles.

Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester United was terminated after he criticized the team in an explosive TV interview, saying he felt “betrayed” by the club and claimed that senior officials had tried to force him out. He also added he had “no respect” for coach Erik ten Hag.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CBS Sports notes that logistics for Ronaldo’s move have been “firmed up” by the club, including a home near the training ground.