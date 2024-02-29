Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for 1 match over gesture toward fans

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Cristiano Ronaldo was punished Wednesday after he was accused of making an obscene gesture toward heckling fans after Al Nassr’s match in the Saudi Pro League earlier in the week.

The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) suspended Ronaldo for one match. Videos posted to social media show Ronaldo making a hand motion near his groin toward fans who were chanting “Messi” toward him.

It came after Al Nassr defeated Al-Shabab 3-2. Ronaldo scored on a penalty in the first half.

The organization said the decision was not open to appeal. The soccer superstar will also have to pay a fine of around $5,333 (20,000 Saudi Riyals) to Al-Shabab to cover the cost of filing the complaint and half of that amount to the federation, according to The Associated Press.

Ronaldo didn’t appear to directly respond to the discipline.

“Can’t stop,” he wrote on X with a picture of him working out.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is leading the league with 22 goals this season. Al Nassr is second in the standings through 21 matches. The club is four points behind Al Hilal.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in 2022 in one of the richest transfers in history as he moved over from Manchester United. He reportedly signed a deal worth up to $200 million annually.

The club is also in contention for the Asian Champions League. The club will play Al-Anin next month in the quarterfinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

