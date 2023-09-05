Cubs continue honoring Jimmy Buffett with special 7th-inning stretch tribute

The Chicago Cubs continued to honor the late Jimmy Buffett, who died on Friday, with a special seventh-inning stretch at Wrigley Field on Monday afternoon.

When the Cubs were on the road facing the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend, they put “In Loving Memory of Jimmy Buffett 1946-2023” on the signature Wrigley Field sign outside the stadium while also posting to X, formerly Twitter, to remember the music star.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary musician and Cubs fan Jimmy Buffett. Thank you for introducing Wrigley Field to the world as a concert venue,” the Cubs wrote on X.

The “Margaritaville” singer was the first musician to ever perform at Wrigley Field in 2005, which is why the historic franchise wanted to honor him.

On Monday, with the Cubs back home against the San Francisco Giants, they kept it going during their iconic seventh-inning stretch.

It’s a Cubs staple to sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” for the seventh-inning stretch, and Wrigley Field has hosted numerous celebrities to lead the way from the booth for years. Buffett was among them in 1998 when he sang his rendition of the famed baseball song.

The video board in left field showed that moment in ’98, with Buffett leading the crowd while wearing giant glasses to mimic famed Cubs announcer Harry Caray, who popularized “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh-inning stretch.

“I have your glasses, Harry!” Buffett yelled after starting the song. Caray had died in February that year.

As Buffett played over the speakers, the Wrigley Field crowd was belting the words along with the video recording as cameras showed a joyous group of fans all over.

“Let’s get some runs!” Buffett said at the end, and it couldn’t have been more true for the Cubs in Monday’s game.

They were leading the Giants 1-0, and Chicago obviously wanted to score more to create a bigger lead. And they did just that with two in the bottom of the seventh and another two in the bottom of the eighth to defeat San Francisco, 5-0.

Buffett helped pave the way for artists like Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Paul McCartney and many others to play inside Wrigley Field, which makes the Cubs forever grateful for what he’s done for their stadium and franchise.

Buffett died after a battle with Merkel cell carcinoma. He was 76 years old.