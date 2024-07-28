Cubs swoop in to land Rays All-Star Isaac Paredes in shocking trade deadline move

Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Isaac Paredes was traded before MLB’s deadline, but it wasn’t the team anyone expected.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and other clubs expected to make the postseason were all over Paredes’ market, but it was the Chicago Cubs swooping in to land the third baseman.

The Rays accepted a package that revolves around Christopher Morel, the 25-year-old third baseman who has tons of power but has struggled in his third MLB season in Chicago.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tampa Bay is also receiving right-hander Hunter Bigge, the Cubs’ 29th-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline, and right-hander Ty Johnson.

Morel is slashing just .199/.302/.374 this year, though he has 18 homers and 51 RBI over 102 games. Perhaps a different type of scenery with the Rays can unlock the Morel the Cubs saw last year, as he finished with 26 homers and an .821 OPS.

What makes this trade so surprising is that Paredes was expected to be an upgrade for a team that was going for it in 2024. Reports from the Cubs recently have stated the team is looking to the future, as it’s 50-56 – dead last in the NL Central.

EX-MLB STAR SLAMS PARIS OLYMPICS CEREMONY AFTER LAST SUPPER MOCKED: ‘INSULTING OPENING’

However, the National League wild-card race is wide open at the moment, with the Cubs just six games back of the third spot the New York Mets currently own at 55-49.

Paredes was someone teams were clamoring over, so this move puts Chicago in the buyer’s market in a shocking move considering their position in standings.

Paredes, though, is no stranger to the Cubs organization, as he started his career in the minor leagues with them. However, he was traded to the Detroit Tigers two years into his pro career, and he ended up making his MLB debut for them in 2020.

Then, Paredes was traded to the Rays in exchange for Austin Meadows before Opening Day 2022.

After discovering some more power in the bigs, Paredes developed into a top hitter in the Rays organization, and that turned into All-Star status in 2024. For the season, Paredes is slashing .247/.355/.438 with 16 homers and 19 doubles to go along with 55 RBI over 100 games.

This production comes after Paredes exploded with a career-high 31 homers and 98 RBI in 2023 over 143 contests.

Considering his power, and his ability to play first and second base along with third, teams wanted Paredes because he is under team control until after the 2027 campaign. Trading for him was never a rental, and why the price was high for the Rays to land him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other teams had the assets to make a trade work, but the Rays clearly liked what the Cubs had to offer, especially in the case of Morel with his upside.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.