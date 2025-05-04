Dad goes viral after catching ball at Yankees game while daughter covers his eyes

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Catching a ball at an MLB game is hard enough for fans in the stands, let alone when your eyes are being covered by your daughter.

During the New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays matchup on Saturday, the YES Network replayed a fan making a miraculous catch with his daughter on his shoulders.

It wasn’t just because he was balancing his daughter while tracking the ball. She placed her hands over his eyes just as the ball was about to connect with his glove.

Somehow, the father made the catch on the foul ball, securing it to his chest while still having his eyes covered.

“That’s dad power right there,” former Yankee and current YES Network broadcaster Jeff Nelson said as they watched the replay of the catch.

And, of course, the moment was complete with a little celebration and handing the ball off to his daughter.

The Yankees fan had that moment, but the home team fell at Yankee Stadium, 3-2, on a day when Aaron Judge hit yet another home run as his red-hot start to the 2025 campaign continued.

The Rays went on to finish the series with a victory on a rainy Sunday, beating their AL East rival, 7-5.

We’ve seen many moments over the years with fathers making some tremendous foul-ball and home-run snags while tending to their children. Sometimes it’s wearing an infant around their chest or back, and also doing what this father did on Saturday with a little shoulder carry.

All of this is to say there are some gifted athletes not wearing a baseball jersey at MLB stadiums on any given night.

