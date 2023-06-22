Dak Prescott on offseason workouts with ex-teammate Ezekiel Elliott: ‘That’s my best friend’

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott’s home has a unique feature — a 55-yard turf football field in the backyard.

The two-time Pro Bowler owns an estate in Prosper, Texas, which is not far from the Cowboys’ practice facility in Frisco. Throughout the NFL offseason, Prescott’s teammates will frequent his backyard and workout.

“It’s awesome that they feel comfortable enough to use my field,” Prescott said Wednesday fresh off a backyard workout of his own with his former teammate Ezekiel Elliott.

After seven seasons and three Pro Bowl selections, the Cowboys decided to part ways with Elliott.

His production declined last season, and Tony Pollard became the team’s primary option at running back. The decision to move on from Elliott saved Dallas $11 million.

Elliott has yet to sign with another NFL team, but that has not stopped Prescott from working out with his “best friend.”

“That’s my best friend,” Prescott said. “We’ll continue to work, continue to push each other. He looks great. I’m excited for whatever opportunity he has coming up, and I’m always his biggest fan.”

The running back position has largely been devalued across the league, as teams weigh whether to extend large contract offers to veteran ball carriers. Aside from Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt are seeking their next contract.

Meanwhile, the Giants and star Saquon Barkley appear to be at a crossroads as it relates to the star running back’s future in New York.

“I think the running back position is tough,” Prescott said. “All those guys are dynamic backs, can still play and have a lot left in the tank. I hope all of them make the right decision and not just jump on whatever’s fast. You’re never surprised about what this league does. You always have to understand it’s a business and try not to take anything personal.”

Prescott also pointed out that wide receiver Jalen Tolbert has an impressive show throughout their training sessions this offseason.

“He’s itching to get better,” Prescott said. “Any time I ask, he’s the first one responding. He’s there with the right approach.”

Prescott missed five games last season due an injury, but managed to finish the year with 2,860 passing yards, and 23 touchdowns against 15 interceptions.