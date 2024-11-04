Dak Prescott suffers injury as Cowboys drop 3rd straight in loss to Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys have now lost three straight games after falling to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, 27-21, and there was more damage than just to the win-loss record.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was ruled out of the game in the second half with a hamstring injury, and Cooper Rush took over.

Prescott was making a throw in the game when he appeared to come up lame after releasing the ball.

Prescott was also spotted with trainers who were looking at his throwing hand in the fourth quarter. But it was ultimately the hamstring that Prescott was ruled out with.

Prescott said after the game that the injury was something he’d “never felt before.” He said he would get an MRI to help figure out the next steps.

Also, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was slow to get up on an attempt to dive and catch a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Lamb held his shoulder immediately after landing on it, but he would run off the field on his own power, though he appeared to be in pain.

The Cowboys weren’t having much success when Prescott was in the game. He did throw a touchdown with 18-of-24 passes completed for 133 yards. But it was Kirk Cousins and the Falcons’ offense that had the upper hand in the end.

Cousins found the end zone three times through the air, with Drake London hauling in the first touchdown of the game on a beautifully thrown back-shoulder fade from Cousins over Cowboys top cornerback Trevon Diggs.

However, London was eventually ruled out of the game due to a hip injury he sustained while making that great catch in the end zone.

Then, on a 4th-and-3 situation, the Cowboys’ defense completely lost sight of Darnell Mooney sneaking past them as he scored a 36-yard touchdown.

Ray-Ray McCloud III found his way into the end zone for Cousins’ final touchdown pass of the day, this one coming in the third quarter.

While Bijan Robinson led the way with 86 rushing yards on 19 carries, it was Tyler Allgeier who punched his way into the end zone in the second half to add to Atlanta’s lead. He had 145 scrimmage yards after hauling in seven catches for 59 yards as well.

Dallas is reeling with a 3-5 record, but the Falcons continue to look good in the NFC South after collecting their sixth win of the year.

