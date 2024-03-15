Dak Prescott under police investigation for alleged sexual assault

Police are investigating claims Dak Prescott sexually assaulted a woman outside a strip club in 2017, the Dallas Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Prescott on Monday filed a lawsuit against a woman who accused him of sexual assault, alleging she demanded money in exchange for her remaining quiet about the allegation.

The woman filed a complaint report on Tuesday, saying the Dallas Cowboys quarterback assaulted her in the back of an SUV in the parking lot of a strip club.

Prescott said in his lawsuit that lawyers for the female accuser sent a letter to him in January demanding $100 million in exchange for her remaining quiet about the accusations, FOX 4 reported, citing court documents. The woman claimed Prescott sexually assaulted her in 2017 after his first season in Dallas.

The 30-year-old quarterback filed a countersuit against the woman for $1 million, and his lawyers denied the claims.

“Mr. Prescott, a new father to a baby girl, has great empathy for survivors of sexual assault,” Prescott’s attorney, Levi McCathern, said in a statement, via ESPN. “He fervently believes that all perpetrators of such crimes should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

“To be clear, Mr. Prescott has never engaged in any nonconsensual, sexual conduct with anyone. Lies hurt. Especially, malicious lies. We will not allow the defendant and her legal team to profit from this attempt to extort millions from Mr. Prescott.”

Prescott had just finished his rookie season with the Cowboys at the time of the alleged assault. The woman’s attorney said Prescott acknowledged being with the woman on the night in question.

Prescott, a fourth-round draft selection in 2016, just completed his eighth season with the Cowboys, going 12-5 and winning the NFC East.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.