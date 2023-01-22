Damar Hamlin pumps up Bills fans from suite in return to Highmark Stadium

For the first time since his recovery from cardiac arrest, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took in a game at Highmark Stadium as his squad took on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional round on Sunday.

It was a snowy one, but that didn’t stop Hamlin from bundling up and heading to a suite where he was eventually shown on the Jumbotron.

As you’d expect, Bills fans went wild as they saw Hamlin hyping up the crowd and making a heart with his hands for all those that have been supporting him since his incident against these Bengals in Week 17 of the regular season.

“What a beautiful, triumphant story that galvanized the nation,” CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz said.

Hamlin was also spotted being driven by a cart into the Bills’ locker room, where he spoke with his teammates prior to kickoff.

Like Nantz said, this was a tragic moment that brought not only the Bills more together as a team but rather the entire nation rallied to support Hamlin and his family after he collapsed on the Paycor Stadium field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Team doctors acted quickly, restoring his heartbeat on the field and brought him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further treatment.

Everyone rejoiced as Hamlin’s condition improved to the point where doctors said he asked them who won that Week 17 matchup between the Bills and Bengals. The doctor responded by saying, “You did. You won the game of life.”

Hamlin has since used “Did We Win?” as a slogan that he is trying to get trademarked.

Hamlin returned to the Bills’ team facility last week to talk with his teammates, who were all more than delighted to see him in the building once again. There were rumblings he was going to appear at the stadium before the Bills’ game against the Miami Dolphins, but he opted to stay home.

While Hamlin appears in good spirits and all is trending in a positive direction, Jordan Rooney, Hamlin’s marketing representative, told the Associated Press that he still faces some hurdles moving forward.

“Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or after effects,” Rooney said. “Though he is able to visit the team’s facility, Damar is not in position to travel often and requires additional rest to help his body heal.”