Damon Arnette, 2020 first-round draft pick, arrested on gun, meth charges last month; lawyers push back

Damon Arnette, a former NFL first-round draft pick, was reportedly arrested last month on meth and gun charges in Texas.

The arrest occurred in Richardson, Texas, on Jan. 6, and he was charged with possession of less than a gram of meth and unlawful carrying of a handgun, the NFL Network reported Monday.

Arnette’s lawyers pushed back on the characterization of the arrest.

“Legal counsel for Mr. Arnette, stated that the recent report that he was arrested for possession of methamphetamines and firearms is simply incorrect,” his lawyers said. “Our client, at the time of the stop, was unable to provide law enforcement with his prescription for a lawful medication.

“The arrest was predicated on Mr. Arnette being unable to probe the medication was prescribed, had been able to do so at the time of the stop, there would have been no arrest for either the controlled substance or the firearms.”

The statement added that Arnette’s legal team is working with officials to rectify the situation.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected the former Ohio State standout with the No. 19 overall pick in 2020. However, he was released in 2021 after 13 career games as a video on social media appeared to show Arnette making threats and brandishing a firearm.

In 2022, he signed a reserve/futures deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was released days later when he was arrested on several charges in Las Vegas. He was also arrested in July 2022 on drug charges.

